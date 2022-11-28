A New Mexico municipal judge was found dead alongside her husband and several pets in what police suspect was a murder-suicide.

Village of Los Rancheros de Albuquerque judge, Diane Albert, 65, and her husband, Eric Pinkerton, 63, were both found dead in their home on Nov. 25, police said.

Police were dispatched to the couple's home after being contacted by a friend of the deceased who was concerned by a message they had received from Pinkerton, according to police.

The friend said that the message from Pinkerton stated that he had shot his wife and dogs and was going to kill himself, according to the Albuquerque Journal.

When police arrived at the home, they found Albert and Pinkerton deceased along with several of their pets, said police.

Village of Los Rancheros de Albuquerque Mayor Donald T. Lopez, was a friend to the local judge for over 20 years and is mourning her loss.

“She moved to Los Ranchos to a home on Ranchitos road near my Home. I knew her well and will miss her terribly,” said Lopez in a Facebook post. “I cannot describe the senselessness of this tragedy. May God Bless her soul.”

