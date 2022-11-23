North Carolina Man Sentenced for Attempted Murder Following Dispute Over Free-Roaming Pigs

Crime
Pig Shooter
District Attorney Ashley Welch
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 12:56 PM PST, November 23, 2022

Kenneth McCall, 68, shot William McCall, 39, in October 2020 following an argument about free-roaming pigs, according to District Attorney Ashley Hornsby Welch.

A dispute over free-roaming pigs in 2020 led to a North Carolina man’s conviction this week after a jury found him guilty of attempted murder, according to officials in North Carolina.

The DA said William McCall claimed the pigs were rooting up and damaging the family-owned Pinhook Valley Campground, so he shot one of the pigs, according to KKTV.

In response to the shooting of the pig, Kenneth McCall shot into William McCall’s car, hitting him two times in the torso. The DA said it was a miracle that William McCall survived his wounds, Fox Carolina reported.

A jury announced that Kenneth was guilty, rejecting the defense’s claim that he acted in self-defense.

This week, a judge sentenced Kenneth McCall to serve in prison a minimum of 23 years up to a maximum of 30 years, according to reports.

