Investigators probing the University of Idaho murders have been unable to confirm that Kaylee Goncalves, one of the four students found dead in their Moscow, Idaho, home earlier last month, had a reported stalker.

The Moscow Police Department said in an email to the public Wednesday that "Investigators have looked extensively into information they received about Kaylee Goncalves having a stalker. They have pursued hundreds of pieces of information related to this topic and have not been able to verify or identify a stalker."

Cops then appealed to the public, saying, “If you have information that can help detectives, please contact the tip line at 208-883-7180 or email tipline@ci.moscow.id.us. Digital media can be submitted at fbi.gov/moscowidaho.”

They also created what they are calling a “Resource Webpage” to serve as a consolidated location for information resources related to what they are calling the King Street Homicide. The website can be found here.

The news comes as video of Goncalves with her dog has gone viral on TikTok, the New York Post reported. The dog, which she shared with her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Jack DuCoeur, was in the home at the time of the murders, cops said, according to the New York Post.

Alivea Goncalves told The New York Times that her sister and DuCoeur were on an amicable break.

The Moscow Police Department said Monday officers “located a dog at the residence” when they arrived at the home following the murders. They added that the “the dog was unharmed and turned over to Animal Services and later released to a responsible party."

On Sunday Nov. 13, between 2:26 and 2:52 a.m., phone logs show that seven unanswered phone calls were placed from Goncalves’ phone to a friend, according to her sister, Alivea. Many calls to the same friend were also placed using Madison Mogen’s phone, Alivea said.

“At 2:26 a.m. Kaylee starts to call Jack. Kaylee calls Jack six times between 2:26 a.m. to 2:44 a.m., from 2:44 to 2:52 Maddie calls Jack three times, then Kaylee makes a final call to him at 2:52 a.m. And they are both never heard from again,” she told Inside Edition.

Alivea Goncalves told The New York Times that the calls were to Jack DuCoeur, who missed the calls because he was sleeping, and that her sister’s phone account did not show any other calls during that time.

Kaylee’s mom does not consider DuCoeur a suspect, saying in a phone call to Inside Edition Monday, “Jack is just as distraught as we are. Jack is our family. Jack is 100%, 2000% our family. And Jack is with us, and we stand behind him 100%.”

Alivea added that said that Kaylee frequently called people late at night for a variety of reasons and would not stop calling until the party she was trying to reach picked up, according to The New York Times.

Following the murders, a GoFundMe page has been set up for the family of Kaylee Goncalves.

“As someone new to the IT/Technology world, Kaylee approached the role with an insatiable eagerness to learn, tenacity to always ask for more responsibility, and so much potential with an incredibly bright future. Sadly, those dreams and aspirations were cut short with her tragic death on November 13, 2022,” the GoFundMe page, create by someone she used to work with, said.

“As Kaylee touched so many of us at Extreme, it only feels right to help raise money for her family during this difficult time. Please help contribute what you can and I will personally ensure this goes to her mom, Kristi, and dad, Steve, whom I've been in contact with since her passing,” the post added.

The GoFundMe page has raised nearly $10,000 in a week for the family, exceeding their initial $1,000 goal.

Congalves, along with roomates Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and her boyfriend Ethan Chapin, were found stabbed to death between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Nov. 13 in a mystery that has devastated the University of Idaho community and their loved ones.

