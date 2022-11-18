Slain University of Idaho Student's Sister Is Searching for Her Killer Herself

Citizen sleuths across the U.S. are focusing their attention on the brutal slayings of the four University of Idaho students found dead Sunday, including the sister of one of the victims.

Alivia Goncalves isn’t waiting for police to find the person responsible for killing her sister, Kaylee Goncalves, and her sister’s friends Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle.

“We are not getting any answers and we are not going to settle for that,” she says.

Alivia found the potentially crucial video of her sister and Mogen at a food truck just hours before they were murdered. She also tracked down their Uber driver.

“I found neighbors’ ring camera footage so that I could verify that the Uber driver took them home,” she tells Inside Edition.

She’s also raising questions about why her sister called a young man named Jack multiple times the night she was slain.

“At 2:26 a.m. Kaylee starts to call Jack. Kaylee calls Jack six times between 2:26 a.m. to 2:44 a.m., from 2:44 to 2:52 Maddie calls Jack three times, then Kaylee makes a final call to him at 2:52 a.m. And they are both never heard from again,” she says.

Dozens of web sites and postings from armchair investigators are springing up, and some of the best-known lawyers and detectives are offering their theories about what may have happened.

“There’s no doubt that this is a person who is filled with a type of evil that is incomprehensible,” retired detective Phil Waters, who had a 96% clearance rate on homicide cases when he was with the Houston Police Department, tells Inside Edition.

Two other roommates living in the six-bedroom, three-bathroom house were home but not harmed in the attack that police believe was carried out by someone armed with a long steel blade, part of which is serrated. The weapon used in the killings has not been found. The two roommates who were not harmed in the attack are not suspects and have been cooperating with the investigation.

“The use of an edged weapon is going to prevent any kind of real sounds that would awaken the other two girls,” Waters says. “If this person, and it appears to be they are, proficient with an edged weapon, the deaths would have occurred so quickly, that there would have been no opportunity for them to cry out.”

