University of Idaho Murders: Video Shot Hours Before 4 Friends Were Killed Shows 2 of the Victims' Movements

Chilling video of two University of Idaho students captured before they and two friends were brutally murdered early Sunday is helping paint a picture of what occurred in the hours leading up to the brutal slayings.

Kaylee Congalves and Madison Mogen were seen at a popular food truck near the campus after going to a bar. In surveillance footage from that time, a man appears to be watching them.

After ordering, Mogen saw a friend and embraced him. After getting their food, Congalves took a video and they walked off together. The man spotted watching the young women gestures toward them and then walks off in the same direction.

It is believed police know who he is.

Congalves’s sister, Alivia, watched the footage.

“Kaylee was aware of her surroundings. Maybe a little overly aware which is also why all of this is so confusing for us,” she says. “Kaylee is not stupid. She's a smart girl, she's a strong girl, she's a mean girl. She's a fighter.”

The night began around 10:30 p.m. when the friends took an Uber to a downtown bar called the Corner Club. The pair was said to be in good spirits. They left a little after 1 a.m. and that’s when they stopped by the food truck.

Congalves and Mogen took an Uber home about a mile away at 1:56 a.m.

Congalves and Mogen were stabbed to death between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. that morning, along with their friends Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle. Chapin was staying with his girlfriend, Kernodle, when they were killed.

One possibility being explored was that the students were all sleeping when they were slain. The medical examiner described the crime scene inside the six-bedroom house as horrifying.

Police have not identified any suspects and are appealing for calm as frightened students flee the campus. Several classes have been canceled indefinitely, with one faculty member tweeting he cannot in good conscience teach again until the suspect is in custody.

“We hear you, and we understand your fears,” police said in a statement. “We do not believe there is an ongoing threat for community members."

Moscow Police Department Chief James Fry said on Wednesday, "We do not have a suspect at this time, and we cannot say there is no threat to the community. There is a threat out there, possibly."

A police spokesperson later told Fox News, "Chief Fry’s comment was not misspoken. As there is a suspect outstanding, there remains a threat. However, it is believed this was a targeted incident."

Investigators say the murders were isolated and targeted, a possible crime of passion or a burglary gone wrong. They have ruled out murder-suicide.

Congalves and Mogen were inseparable and lifelong friends who grew up together and were close as sisters.

“We will find you. We will never stop. The pain you caused has fueled our hatred and sealed your fate," Congalves’s family said directly to her killer.

Ethan Chapin's parents also spoke out.

“There is not drugs involved, there is not some weird love triangle. He had stayed the night at his girlfriend’s house, who was one of five girls who lived in the home,” Stacy Chapin, Ethan Chapin’s mother, told KING 5.

“We're just trying to process it,” she said. “It's not a call that you think that you're going to, have to speak with the funeral home directors, and the FBI and have it hit national news.”

