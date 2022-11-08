Delphi Teen Libby German's Mom Hopes 'Justice Is Coming' After Man Is Charged in Daughter and Friend's Murders

Authorities in Delphi, Indiana, say the suspect in the murder of two young teens has been moved to a state prison for his own protection due to threats.

It's been almost six years since the killings and now the mother of Libby German is finally speaking in an exclusive interview with Inside Edition.

“I was in shock; I think I’m still in shock, really,” Carrie Timmons says of the arrest made in the killings of her daughter and her daughter’s best friend Abby Williams.

Richard Allen, 50, the suspect, was known for working at the local CVS Pharmacy, the only drug store in the town of just 2,972 people. He spent time at a local bar, is married, has children and no known criminal history. He was charged with two counts of murder in connection with the 2017 deaths of 14-year-old Libby and 13-year-old Abby. He has pleaded not guilty.

“If this turns out that he is the killer, how did he manage to go unnoticed for almost six years?” Timmons says. “There's a lot of questions still left unanswered, more questions now than there were before, honestly.”

Timmons says she always suspected the person responsible for her daughter and Abby’s deaths had links to Delphi.

“You had to know the area to have gotten there and gotten in and out,” she says. “It just seems logical that they had some local ties at the very least. I didn't expect him to be literally living right under everyone's noses though.”

Reminders of the manhunt for the teens’ killer were everywhere in Delphi for five years, including the bar where Allen was photographed smiling, a sketch of the wanted man seen in the background.

“Pretty brave, bold, like it didn't matter,” Timmons says of his being pictured with the wanted poster behind him. “It just seems crazy that he was right there, living life every day.”

Allen has been transferred out of the county jail to a state prison for his own safety.

Saying she is “absolutely hopeful” authorities have the right person in the case, Timmons says, “I've always said the girls deserve justice and I hope that's where we're headed, that justice is coming.”

Libby was 14 when she was slain. She would now be about to turn 20.

“Regardless of the arrest, it doesn't bring her back,” she says. “I’m still going to be living life wondering what she would be doing at this point or that point.”

Related Stories