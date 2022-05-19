A newly released FBI search warrant from 2017 reveals that authorities searched the home of Ron Logan, a Delphi man who owned the property where the bodies of Abby Williams and Libby German were found.

The Indiana teenagers were murdered five years ago, but their killer has never been found.

Logan has been the focus of attention surrounding the case from day one.

“You just cannot believe this terrible thing that happened to the community and the families actually happened here on my property, in my backyard,” Logan told Inside Edition in 2017.

Logan claimed he had an alibi — buying tropical fish 20 miles away — when the murders took place.



“I was not home during the time that all this was happening. I was in Lafayette, and I didn't get home 'til approximately 6:30 in the evening, and then the neighbors stopped and asked for permission to look back here for the girls," Logan said.

Libby shot a chilling image of the suspected killer approaching the girls on a hiking trail as she recorded his voice saying, “Down the hill.”

Logan said he didn’t recognize the voice at all. He repeated those words on camera in the 2017 interview with Inside Edition.



The newly revealed search warrant says Logan's voice was "not inconsistent with that of the person in the video." The warrant also declares that Logan's physical build is consistent with the suspect.

Logan had his own take. “The picture is of such poor quality. It doesn't look like anyone I’ve ever seen,” he said.

Anya Cain and Kevin Greenlee, hosts of the true crime podcast “Murder Sheet,” obtained the search warrant.



"I'm not necessarily convinced that Ron Logan was involved in this. Some of the circumstantial evidence against him is intriguing and should absolutely be looked at," Cain said.

Logan reportedly died of COVID-19. He was never charged in the case and it is unclear whether he was ever considered an official suspect.



The reward for information leading to an arrest in the case is now more than $300,000.

