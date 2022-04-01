New details have emerged in the unsolved murders of two teen girls in Delphi, Indiana, following the publication of a police interview with a man who acknowledged speaking to 14-year-old victim Libby German.

Libby and her best friend, Abby Williams, 13, were killed on Feb. 13, 2017 while hiking near a railroad trestle. There have been no arrests and no named suspects in the five-year-old killings.

Last year, investigators said they had uncovered a fake Snapchat and Instagram profile called "anthony_shots," where underage girls are encouraged to submit nude photos, their addresses and to arrange meetings.

Authorities said Kegan Anthony Kline is the real user of the account. He is currently jailed and awaiting trial for alleged possession of child porn. He has pleaded not guilty and has not been charged with any crime related to the Delphi case.

A transcript of an August 2020 interview of Kline by Indiana State Police was recently obtained by "The Murder Sheet" podcast, which is covering the case. The podcast shared the transcript with CBS News, the network reported.

During the interview, Kline was asked when he met Liberty German, who went by "Libby."

"I don't know. I literally don't know. It had to be on Instagram or something," Kline replied, according to the transcript.

"Okay. So she added you on Instagram. When was that would you say?" an investigator asked.

"I literally have no clue," Kline answered. "I don't remember talking to her, really. I didn't even know who she really was until after I saw that on the news and I was like, oh wow, that name. Like, I remembered the name."

The Indiana State Police sent the following statement to CBS: "Thank you for reaching out. We are aware 'The Murder Sheet' has released the attached transcript. That information did not come from the Indiana State Police."

Due to this being an ongoing investigation, the Indiana State Police does not confirm or deny anyone who is or is not a suspect. We are still requesting public assistance by contacting abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com or 765-822-3535."

Kline's attorney did not respond to a request for comment from CBS, the network said. The lawyer has previously said his client had nothing to do with the murders.

Kline's next scheduled court appearance in the unrelated child pornography case is April 14.

