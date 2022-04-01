Newly Published Police Interview Contains Details About Delphi Double Murder Case

Crime
Delphi Murders
Police released photo of this man, left, considered a suspect in the murders of Libby German, left, and Abby Williams.Inside Edition
By Deborah Hastings
First Published: 1:41 PM PDT, April 1, 2022

Libby German, 14, and her best friend, Abby Williams, 13, were on a local Delphi hiking trail when they were killed on Feb. 13, 2017.

New details have emerged in the unsolved murders of two teen girls in Delphi, Indiana, following the publication of a police interview with a man who acknowledged speaking to 14-year-old victim Libby German.

Libby and her best friend, Abby Williams, 13, were killed on Feb. 13, 2017 while hiking near a railroad trestle. There have been no arrests and no named suspects in the five-year-old killings.

Last year, investigators said they had uncovered a fake Snapchat and Instagram profile called "anthony_shots," where underage girls are encouraged to submit nude photos, their addresses and to arrange meetings.

Authorities said Kegan Anthony Kline is the real user of the account. He is currently jailed and awaiting trial for alleged possession of child porn. He has pleaded not guilty and has not been charged with any crime related to the Delphi case.

A transcript of an August 2020 interview of Kline by Indiana State Police was recently obtained by "The Murder Sheet" podcast, which is covering the case. The podcast shared the transcript with CBS News, the network reported. 

During the interview, Kline was asked when he met Liberty German, who went by "Libby."

"I don't know. I literally don't know. It had to be on Instagram or something," Kline replied, according to the transcript.

"Okay. So she added you on Instagram. When was that would you say?" an investigator asked.

"I literally have no clue," Kline answered. "I don't remember talking to her, really. I didn't even know who she really was until after I saw that on the news and I was like, oh wow, that name. Like, I remembered the name."

The Indiana State Police sent the following statement to CBS: "Thank you for reaching out. We are aware 'The Murder Sheet' has released the attached transcript. That information did not come from the Indiana State Police."

Due to this being an ongoing investigation, the Indiana State Police does not confirm or deny anyone who is or is not a suspect. We are still requesting public assistance by contacting abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com or 765-822-3535."

Kline's attorney did not respond to a request for comment from CBS, the network said. The lawyer has previously said his client had nothing to do with the murders.

Kline's next scheduled court appearance in the unrelated child pornography case is April 14.

Related Stories

Is This anthony_shots? Affidavit Links Man to Fake Social Media Profile Cops Identified in Delphi Murders
Brother of James Chadwell, Man Being Investigated in Connection With Delphi Murders, Says He Is 'Evil'
Investigators Eye Potential Person of Interest In Connection With The Murders of Two Delphi Teens: Report
Delphi Murders: Cops Investigating Potential Link to Fake Social Media AccountCrime

 

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Paul Rodriguez Says Will Smith Was Verbally Abusive on the Set of 'Ali'
Paul Rodriguez Says Will Smith Was Verbally Abusive on the Set of 'Ali'
1

Paul Rodriguez Says Will Smith Was Verbally Abusive on the Set of 'Ali'

Entertainment
Bodycam Video Released in Florida Police Shooting of Daniel Knight, Man Killed at Niece's Wedding Reception
Bodycam Video Released in Florida Police Shooting of Daniel Knight, Man Killed at Niece's Wedding Reception
2

Bodycam Video Released in Florida Police Shooting of Daniel Knight, Man Killed at Niece's Wedding Reception

Crime
Virginia State Police Race to Get Anti-Venom to Man Bitten by His Deadly African Pet Viper Snake: Officials
Virginia State Police Race to Get Anti-Venom to Man Bitten by His Deadly African Pet Viper Snake: Officials
3

Virginia State Police Race to Get Anti-Venom to Man Bitten by His Deadly African Pet Viper Snake: Officials

Human Interest
Bruce Willis Reportedly Struggled With Cognitive Symptoms for Years on Film Sets
Bruce Willis Reportedly Struggled With Cognitive Symptoms for Years on Film Sets
4

Bruce Willis Reportedly Struggled With Cognitive Symptoms for Years on Film Sets

Entertainment
Chris Rock Says He's 'Still Processing' Oscars Incident as Academy Claims Will Smith Was Asked to Leave
Chris Rock Says He's 'Still Processing' Oscars Incident as Academy Claims Will Smith Was Asked to Leave
5

Chris Rock Says He's 'Still Processing' Oscars Incident as Academy Claims Will Smith Was Asked to Leave

Entertainment