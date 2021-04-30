The family of a man accused of kidnapping and attempted murder of a 9-year-old girl is speaking out after investigators said they were also looking into him in connection with the 2017 unsolved murders of two teenage girls in Delphi, Indiana.



James Chadwell is accused of luring his 9-year-old neighbor into his Lafayette home April 19 to pet his dogs. After the girl was reported missing, police say they found the girl in Chadwell's basement with her clothes off, chained and beaten with strangulation marks around her neck.



“He’s a monster, exactly. He’s an absolute evil person,” James’ brother Ashley Chadwell told Inside Edition. “Do I think that he's capable of that kind of crime? Absolutely, absolutely. He's shown numerous times not only to his friends, but his family as well that he has that kind of evil streak to him."



James Chadwell’s stepfather also fears the 42-year-old ex-con may be the mysterious figure caught on 14-year-old Libby German’s cellphone approaching Libby and her best friend Abby Williams, 13, on an abandoned train trestle.



“Is he capable? Probably. And you know, should they let him back out on the street? Not ever. Throw away the key this time,” James’ stepfather said.



Ashley Chadwell says his brother tried to drown him when he was just 4 years old.



“He is absolutely capable of killing someone,” Ashley said.



Chadwell has been in and out of jail since he was a teenager. His body is covered in tattoos. One across his chest says “Rebellious,” but it's another tattoo of a face on his upper arm that's drawing a lot of attention, because some see an uncanny resemblance to the slain Libby German.



Ashley Chadwell said he thinks it’s a relatively new tattoo. “I really don't think he had that tattoo when he got out of prison,” Ashley said.



“He should be locked up and never let loose again, because he’s a monster,” Ashley added.



James Chadwell is charged with kidnapping, attempted murder and child molestation of the 9-year-old. When contacted by Inside Edition for a response, Chadwell's public defender said he and his client had no comment.

Related Stories