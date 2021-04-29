Investigators Eye Potential Person of Interest In Connection With The Murders of Two Delphi Teens: Report | Inside Edition

Crime
By Andrea Swindall
First Published: 10:38 AM PDT, April 29, 2021

In February of 2017, the teens were walking in the woods in their small Indiana town and never came home. Their bodies were found the next day. 

James Brian Chadwell II, an Indiana man accused of luring a 9-year-old girl into his home and sexually assaulting her, is reportedly being looked at as a possible person of interest in another high-profile cold case in the same region: the murder of 14-year-old Libby German and 13-year-old Abby Williams.

The Lafayette Journal and Courier reports that detectives are eyeing James Brian Chadwell II and investigating whether he possibly has ties to the murders of the Delphi teens. In February of 2017, the girls were walking in the woods in their small Indiana town and never came home. Their bodies were found the next day. 

Afterward, investigators released video found on Libby's phone. They believe the person in the video is the killer, and they’re hoping someone out there will recognize him by the way he walks or talks.

Investigators haven’t confirmed if they are looking at Chadwell in connection with the Delphi murders, and the report states that he is not the first person accused of an abduction crime to be looked into. But others investigated were not found to be suspects in the case and were never charged. Caldwell has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him in connection with the 9-year-old girl.

There is a $325,000 reward for anyone who comes forward with information that leads to an arrest and conviction in connection to the deaths of Libby and Abby. Tips can be called into the Indiana State Police at 844-459-5786.

