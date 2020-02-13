3 Years After Murders of Delphi Teens, One of Their Mothers Says Police Are Taking Too Long

Three years after the unsolved murders of teenage best friends Libby German and Abby Williams, Libby's mother says she is unhappy with the pace of the police investigation.



"We're not getting anywhere," Carrie Timmons told Inside Edition. "Three years is too long."



Libby, 14, and Abby, 13, were killed after going for a walk along an abandoned railway line in Delphi, Indiana, on Feb. 13, 2017. Their bodies were discovered the next day, although the suspected killer allegedly captured in a chilling image and audio recording on Libby's cell phone has never been found.



Several days after the girls were found, police released the haunting recording to the public, which appears to capture a man's voice saying, "Down the hill."



Timmons said she is upset that police called off their search when it got dark and didn't resume looking until the morning. She also believed tracking dogs should have been brought in to look for them.



"To me, there were two babies out there in the woods," Timmons said. "I don't care how cold it was. I don't care whose children they were. There should have been law enforcement looking for them 'til they were found."



Sheriff Tobe Leazenby responded to Timmons' claims, saying volunteers did search through the night on the first day, and that tracking dogs were on the way when the girls' bodies were found.



Several suspects have come and gone. Last year, the police sketch was updated to a much younger man, but there still haven't been any arrests. Investigators have also revealed that the killer may be "hiding in plain sight," according to a news conference from last April.



"I just want the killer found," Timmons said.



