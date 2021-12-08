Authorities investigating the Delphi murders have uncovered a fake social media profile that could be relevant in the case – and a 2020 affidavit may have information that connects an Indiana man charged with multiple crimes including child exploitation and possession of child pornography with the account.

Indiana State Police said in a statement Monday that an online profile named anthony_shots was uncovered during the investigation into the 2017 killing of Abigail Williams, 13, and Liberty German, 14, and anyone who was ever in contact with the account should come forward and contact their tip line.

The account is fake, and the account uses photos of a famous male model along with luxury items and sports cars, authorities said, clarifying that the model in the photographs is not a person of interest in the investigation.

Authorities said the creator of the catfish account “used this information while communicating with juvenile females to solicit nude images, obtain their addresses, and attempt to meet them,” Indiana State Police said in a statement.

A probable cause affidavit from an unrelated 2020 case shared by multiple media outlets says police believe the identity of the catfish account’s creator is 27-year-old Kegan Anthony Kline.

During a February 2017 interview with authorities, “[Kline] admitted to creating the anthony_shots profile and speaking to underaged girls,” according to the affidavit. He allegedly told authorities that he spoke to approximately 15 underaged girls between the ages of 15 and 17 years old, the affidavit read.

The interview was conducted following a search of his home 11 days after the bodies of Williams and German were discovered near the state’s historic Delphi trails, according to the affidavit.The pair of eighth-grade friends were on a hike, but a Snapchat video from one of their phones captured a man’s voice saying “down the hill."

Kline was charged with 30 felonies in Aug. 19, 2020, including child exploitation, possession pornography, obstruction of justice and synthetic identity deception. He is currently being held in Miami County Jail, and his next court hearing is on Dec. 16.

Kline has not been named a suspect or a person of interest by police in connection with the Delphi murder case and the affidavit does not link Kline to the Delphi case. Authorities told WTHR Kline’s charges are related to “a separate child pornography case.” Kline’s public defender has also said, “My client had nothing to do with the unexpected, untimely and unfortunate passing of the girls in Delphi,” according to the outlet.

