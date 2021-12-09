Delphi Case: Innocent Man Whose Picture Was Used by 'anthony_shots' Social Media Account Speaks Out

For nearly five years, police in Delphi, Indiana, have been trying to solve the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German, who were murdered near a railroad trestle. Now they're asking if anyone knows about a particular social media account featuring photos of a male model.

Cops say photos of the model were used to lure underaged girls to a suspected pedophile.

The model pictured in the photos, an Alaska police officer, is completely innocent and had no idea his image was being used. He says he is "completely blown away.”

“I am very heartbroken to hear what happened to those two girls, as I have two daughters myself. I'm in contact with the Indiana State [Police] and am helping in any way possible,” the man said.

Police say Kegan Anthony Kline is the man who created the fake account. He is now in jail awaiting trial for alleged possession of child porn. He has pleaded not guilty and has not been charged with any crime related to the Delphi case.

State police want to talk to anyone who contacted the social media account, which was posted on Instagram and Snapchat under the name “anthony_shots.”

“The fictitious anthony_shots profile portrayed himself as being extremely wealthy and owning numerous sports cars,” police said.

Abby and Libby were found slain near a railroad trestle in 2017. Libby took an image of the suspect on her cellphone and also recorded chilling audio of him saying, “Guys, down the hill.”

Inside Edition spoke to Libby’s grandfather, Mike Patty, about the possible new lead.

“Is it hard for you and your family to not get your hopes up when these new leads come about?” Inside Edition correspondent Steven Fabian asked.

“To a degree, but actually we’ve seasoned ourselves. It sounds bad, but I’ve seen this enough times that I’m really waiting on the call from law enforcement or the investigative team saying, 'OK, Mike, we’ve made an arrest,’” Patty said.

Kline, a 27-year-old security guard, has not been identified as a suspect or person of interest in the Delphi murders.

His lawyer says, “Mr. Kline…has not even been charged with a crime relating to the recent reports. I would just like to caution people to refrain from jumping to conclusions.”

The lawyer also said his client had nothing to do with “the unfortunate passing of the girls in Delphi.”

