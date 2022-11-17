Purdue University Student Charged With Murdering His Roommate May Seek Insanity Defense: Reports

Ji Min Sha, 22, is accused of murdering his former roommate, Varun Manish Chheda, 20, after allegedly stabbing him repeatedly.

A Purdue University student that allegedly stabbed his roommate to death is may seek an insanity defense in his trial, according to reports.

Ji Min Sha, 22, is accused of murdering his former roommate, Varun Manish Chheda, 20, after allegedly stabbing him repeatedly in the head and neck on Oct. 5, according to CBS News

Sha’s attorney, Kyle Cray, filed a motion on Nov. 11 to determine Sha’s competency to stand trial and filed a notice of the use of the insanity defense, according to court documents.

In the motion filed, Cray requested the court appoint "two or three competent and disinterested psychiatrists, psychologists or physicians who have expertise in determining competency to examine the Defendant and report to this Court on his competence to stand trial," according to CBS News. 

“This request is based on undersigned counsel’s good faith belief that the Defendant lacks the ability to understand the proceedings and assist in the preparation of his defense,” said the filing, according to FOX 59.

Sha is facing one count of murder in the death of Chheda. The day of Chheda’s death, Sha called police and notified them his roommate was dead in their dorm room. Sha was found wearing bloody clothes in the dorm room when police arrived, according to ABC 7.

Sha is currently being held at the Tippecanoe County Jail with no bond, according to jail records.

