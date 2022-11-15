Florida Teen Found Dead in Cemetery 1 Day After Being Reported Missing

Kenneth Carr Jr. was declared missing on November 8 and the following day, deputies received a 911 call shortly before 8 a.m. saying the victim had been found dead in the graveyard in Marion County.

A missing 16-year-old from central Florida has been found dead in a cemetery, according to reports.

Kenneth Carr Jr. was found dead at Campground Cemetery in Reddick, Florida, one day after being reported missing by family members, the Marion County Sheriff's Office announced this week.

Carr Jr. was declared missing on November 8 and the following day, deputies received a 911 call shortly before 8 a.m. saying the victim had been found dead in the graveyard in Marion County, according to Fox 35.

Police are calling it a homicide and are investigating what happened to the victim. Deputies determined that Carr had been shot, WESH reported.

No other details have been released, according to Click Orlando.

Homicide investigators are asking anyone with information to call Detective Joe Miller at (352) 369-6806.  If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call CrimeStoppers of Marion County at (352) 368-STOP (7867).  When calling CrimeStoppers, please reference 22-63 in your tip.

