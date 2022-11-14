4 University of Idaho Students Found Dead in What Cops Call a Homicide

Four students from the University of Idaho were found dead in an off-campus home in what police are calling a homicide, according to reports.

Police say in a statement to the media that they responded to a call Sunday just before noon of an unconscious person and upon arrival they found four dead individuals.

Because the authorities suspected the scene to be homicides, CBS News reports that it “generally means the killing of one person by another, though the term doesn't necessarily suggest death was intended or committed in a criminal manner.”

Authorities did not release additional details, including the cause of death nor the names of the victims.

Police said this is an ongoing investigation. Information will be updated as soon as next of kin is notified and once they have information we can share.

The University of Idaho released a statement Sunday soon after the police announced their discovery.

"It is with deep sadness that I share with you that the university was notified today of the death of four University of Idaho students living off-campus believed to be victims of homicide," University of Idaho President Scott Green said in a statement posted to Facebook. "Out of respect for these fellow Vandals, classes statewide and online are canceled Monday, Nov. 14."

The university also tweeted that there is “no ongoing threat” to fellow students.

The Moscow Police Department is asking any individuals who may have information to call 208-882-COPS.

“The Moscow Police Department gives our heartfelt condolences to family members, friends and the Moscow community,” authorities said in a press release.

Related Stories