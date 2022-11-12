6 Dead After Two Planes Collide at Dallas Air Show

The identities of some of those killed during a Dallas air show commemorating World War II have been revealed.

The Allied Pilots Association, which is the labor union that represents American Airlines pilots, said two retired pilots and former union members were among those killed in the collision, CNN reported.

The APA announced on Twitter that CA Terry Baker and CA Len Root were lost in the incident, writing, “our hearts go out to their families, friends, and colleagues past and present.”

The horrific scene unfolded Saturday in Dallas, Texas, when two planes collided during the Commemorative Wings Over Dallas Show around 1:20 p.m.

The Federal Aviation Administration says a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 King Cobra smashed into each other at the Dallas Executive Airport. Video circulating on social media shows the moment of impact while onlookers express pure shock.

During a press conference, the President and CEO of Hank Coates, president and CEO of the Commemorative Air Force, Hank Coates, told reporters that the B-17 usually has a crew of four to five, which was on the aircraft. He added that the P-63 is a “single-piloted fighter type aircraft.”

According to USA Today, the show had about 4,000 spectators. No paying customers were injured, nor was anyone on the ground.

On Twitter, Dallas mayor Eric Johnson wrote, “As many of you have now seen, we have had a terrible tragedy in our city today during an airshow. Many details remain unknown or unconfirmed at this time. The @NTSB has taken command of the crash scene with @DallasPD and @DallasFireRes_q continuing to provide support.”

In a follow-up tweet Johnson wrote, “The videos are heartbreaking. Please, say a prayer for the souls who took to the sky to entertain and educate our families today.”

In 2019, the NTSB said that since 1982, it had investigated 21 crashes involving World War II-era bombers that resulted in 23 deaths.

The NTSB is now leading the investigation.

