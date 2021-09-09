An officer recently fired a shot at a suspect and missed, which ended up being beneficial during a recent altercation.

Police in Dallas says they were called to a parking lot where five to seven men were reportedly drinking and firing a gun into the air.

When police arrived on the scene, an officer called out to a man in an orange shirt sitting on the ground, but the man took off running.

The officer claimed he saw the suspect manipulating something in his front waistband and couldn’t make out what it was since his back was turned to him.

The officer then gave loud verbal commands for the man to show his hands. Afterward, he fired one round but missed the individual.

After the shot, the suspect complied and was questioned by the officers.

He was determined not to have a weapon on him and was released without being charged.

