Residential Neighborhood Shooting by 21-Year-Old in Louisiana Deemed 'Road Rage' By Police
A 21-year-old has been charged after shooting a white pickup truck in a residential area.
A shooting on a residential street in Louisiana led to the arrest of a 21-year-old.
The shooting resulted in bullet holes in both a white pickup truck, but luckily no one was injured, according to WW4L.
A surveillance video showed the shooter exiting a grey sedan. Police say Kendall Matthews, 21, was seen in the same grey sedan, and was then arrested in connection to the shooting that they are calling "road rage."
He has been charged with attempted second-degree murder, and according to the police, the investigation is ongoing.
Chief Randy Fandal of the Slidell Police released a statement saying, “We will not tolerate this kind of careless and inexcusable behavior in Slidell.”
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Michigan Man Discovers 160 Bowling Balls During Home Renovation ProjectOffbeat
Authorities Probe Whether Beloved Peacock Was Shot to Death by Someone Hired Through Craigslist AdAnimals
2-Year-Old Farm Girl From Ohio Is Constantly Followed by an Army of ChickensAnimals
Samuel Olson Told His Grandma His Dad and Theresa Balboa 'Were Mean.' It Was the Last Time She Saw Him Alive.Crime
Despite New York Times Reporting, Inside Edition Investigation Finds Subway's Tuna Sandwiches Contain TunaInvestigative