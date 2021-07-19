Residential Neighborhood Shooting by 21-Year-Old in Louisiana Deemed 'Road Rage' By Police | Inside Edition

Residential Neighborhood Shooting by 21-Year-Old in Louisiana Deemed 'Road Rage' By Police

Crime
Police car lightsPolice car lights
Getty Images
By Taneasha White
First Published: 1:58 PM PDT, July 19, 2021

A 21-year-old has been charged after shooting a white pickup truck in a residential area.

A shooting on a residential street in Louisiana led to the arrest of a 21-year-old.

The shooting resulted in bullet holes in both a white pickup truck, but luckily no one was injured, according to WW4L.

A surveillance video showed the shooter exiting a grey sedan. Police say Kendall Matthews, 21, was seen in the same grey sedan, and was then arrested in connection to the shooting that they are calling "road rage."

He has been charged with attempted second-degree murder, and according to the police, the investigation is ongoing.

Chief Randy Fandal of the Slidell Police released a statement saying, “We will not tolerate this kind of careless and inexcusable behavior in Slidell.”  

Related Stories

New Jersey Newlywed Killed in Road Rage Crash Less Than a Month After His Wedding
The Search for Killer of Aiden Leos: Donations Pour in to Growing Reward to Find Road Rage Shooter
Memorial Held for 6-Year-Old California Boy After He’s Killed in Road Rage Shooting
Aiden Leos Road Rage Shooting Suspects Plead Not GuiltyCrime

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Michigan Man Discovers 160 Bowling Balls During Home Renovation Project
Michigan Man Discovers 160 Bowling Balls During Home Renovation Project
1

Michigan Man Discovers 160 Bowling Balls During Home Renovation Project

Offbeat
Authorities Probe Whether Beloved Peacock Was Shot to Death by Someone Hired Through Craigslist Ad
Authorities Probe Whether Beloved Peacock Was Shot to Death by Someone Hired Through Craigslist Ad
2

Authorities Probe Whether Beloved Peacock Was Shot to Death by Someone Hired Through Craigslist Ad

Animals
2-Year-Old Farm Girl From Ohio Is Constantly Followed by an Army of Chickens
2-Year-Old Farm Girl From Ohio Is Constantly Followed by an Army of Chickens
3

2-Year-Old Farm Girl From Ohio Is Constantly Followed by an Army of Chickens

Animals
Samuel Olson Told His Grandma His Dad and Theresa Balboa 'Were Mean.' It Was the Last Time She Saw Him Alive.
Samuel Olson Told His Grandma His Dad and Theresa Balboa 'Were Mean.' It Was the Last Time She Saw Him Alive.
4

Samuel Olson Told His Grandma His Dad and Theresa Balboa 'Were Mean.' It Was the Last Time She Saw Him Alive.

Crime
Despite New York Times Reporting, Inside Edition Investigation Finds Subway's Tuna Sandwiches Contain Tuna
Despite New York Times Reporting, Inside Edition Investigation Finds Subway's Tuna Sandwiches Contain Tuna
5

Despite New York Times Reporting, Inside Edition Investigation Finds Subway's Tuna Sandwiches Contain Tuna

Investigative