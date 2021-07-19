A shooting on a residential street in Louisiana led to the arrest of a 21-year-old.

The shooting resulted in bullet holes in both a white pickup truck, but luckily no one was injured, according to WW4L.

A surveillance video showed the shooter exiting a grey sedan. Police say Kendall Matthews, 21, was seen in the same grey sedan, and was then arrested in connection to the shooting that they are calling "road rage."

He has been charged with attempted second-degree murder, and according to the police, the investigation is ongoing.

Chief Randy Fandal of the Slidell Police released a statement saying, “We will not tolerate this kind of careless and inexcusable behavior in Slidell.”

