The people of Orange County are trying to solve the mystery of who shot Aiden Leos last week on a California highway.

"Who Shot Aiden" banners with a new website offering a cash reward now hang above the freeway in Orange County where the 6-year-old boy was killed.

The family of the child has donated $50,000 to the reward fund leading others to chip in and make the pot grow.

Orange County Supervisor Don Wagner said earlier in the week he would match the family’s contribution, and Supervisor Katrina Foley added $50,000 Tuesday from her office’s budget, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The Los Angeles Times reports that the reward has now reached more than $300,000. The owner of a local memorabilia shop has donated $50,000 to the reward.

Other local businesses are joining to find justice for the boy, as cookies made by Watson’s Soda Fountain are decorated with teddy bears and the words “Justice For Aiden."

The identification of the vehicle that cops say was driven by the man and woman in the deadly road rage attack on Leos last week has been revealed.

The shooting happened at approximately 8:30 a.m. last Friday as Leos’s mom was driving him to kindergarten, CBS2 reported.

The boy was shot while sitting in his booster seat after the vehicle reportedly cut the child’s mom off in the carpool lane on California's 55 Freeway.

Cops say an image was snapped of the suspect's vehicle and they say it is a Volkswagen Golf with windows that are not tinted and believed to be a 2018 or 2019 model.

