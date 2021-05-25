It’s been three months since Ryan Fischer was shot while walking Lady Gaga’s dogs. But his latest Instagram post proves that he’s still not healed from the incident. His life has drastically changed, and it has greatly affected him.

“Along with the media attention and trauma recovery, I am — for the first time in a very long time — without purpose,” he wrote. “Because I’m not yet in the proper headspace to care for dogs (whenever I perceive a dog is in danger I go on high alert and then break down and cry after), my purpose for the last ten years has suddenly vanished.”

He adds that people who recognize him on the street often approach him and say, “You’re Ryan! You got shot. You were shot! Where were you shot? Where’d they shoot you?”

Fischer was walking Lady Gaga’s French bulldogs when he was approached on the street in Los Angeles and shot in the chest while the assailants made off with two of the dogs. Video obtained by Inside Edition shows paramedics trying to save his life on the street.

The dogs were later recovered. For the most part, Fischer has since physically recovered, but he says the trauma remains. However, he is hopeful for the future as he figures out what he wants to do with his life next.

Three people have been charged in connection with the shooting, and two others have been charged with crimes after the fact. They have all pleaded not guilty.

