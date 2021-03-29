Lady Gaga's Dog Walker Ryan Fischer Is Still Recovering From Bullet Wound in Lung
Ryan Fischer was shot last month during a robbery of Lady Gaga's French bulldogs.
The man who was shot in Hollywood last month during a dog robbery while walking Lady Gaga's French bulldogs is leaving the hospital and continuing with his recovery. Ryan Fischer posted a video of himself getting ready to return home. He winced in pain just trying to put his jeans on.
“It became quite clear that my lung was not healing, and the bullet wound had scarred my tissue like a burn. It could take months, if ever, for the hole to seal,” he wrote on Instagram.
The violent attack was caught on a Ring camera last month as Fischer walked Gaga’s three French bulldogs. The two dogs that were stolen were later returned unharmed. No arrests have been made.
Despite his long recovery ahead, Fisher remains in good spirits — smiling and dancing to Carly Simon's, "Coming Around Again.”
