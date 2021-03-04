Meet the hero who helped save the life of Lady Gaga’s dog walker. Carlos Pantoja was watching TV with his boyfriend when two people pulled up in front of his home and shot dog walker Ryan Fischer.

Ring camera footage shows Carlos call 911 and run to Fischer with one mission in mind: keep him alert until an ambulance arrived.

“I said, ‘Come on buddy, you got this, you go this. It’s going to be OK, it’s going to be OK,’” Pantoja told Inside Edition.

As Fischer lay bleeding on the sidewalk, it was Lady Gaga’s dog Asia that helped keep Ryan alive, Pantoja said.

“The fact that that dog was on him, it kind of saved him. She was really cradled and cuddled up with him, and she did not want to move,” Pantoja said.

Pantoja said that Fischer had only one concern, which was to Gaga’s three French bulldogs.

Lady Gaga was spotted leaving her hotel in Rome. She seemed to be in good spirits, knowing her devoted dog walker is going to be OK and her three French bulldogs are safe at home.

“I know why Gaga chose him to take care of her dogs, because he literally risked his life to take care of these three beautiful animals,” Pantoja said.

