2 Teens and 3 Adults Charged in Shooting Ryan Fischer, Lady Gaga’s Dog Walker
Ryan Fischer has since been released from the hospital, and Lady Gaga’s dogs have been returned.
Five people have been arrested and charged in connection with shooting Ryan Fischer, Lady Gaga’s dog walker, and stealing the singer’s two French Bulldogs. Fischer was shot while trying to fight off the alleged attackers.
According to the Los Angeles Police Department, three people have been charged with attempted murder and robbery. The other two have been charged as accessories after the alleged crime. The youngest suspects are 18 and 19-year-old teenagers.
The Los Angeles District Attorney states that all five have pleaded not guilty. Depending on the severity of the alleged crimes, the judge ordered different dollar amounts for bail, ranging from $10,000 to $3 million.
