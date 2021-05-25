Memorial Held for 6-Year-Old California Boy After He’s Killed in Road Rage Shooting
The overpass above the shooting has become a memorial to Aiden Leos. People have placed balloons, flowers, and stuffed animals in the area.
A road-rage shooting on a freeway in California has left a kindergartener named Aiden Leos dead. According to authorities, the 6-year-old was driving with his mom and was buckled into a booster seat in the back when the shooting occurred.
California Highway Patrol Officer Florentino Olvera explains, saying, “We don't know how many shots were fired, but we know that the 6-year-old boy that was sitting in the rear seat was hit, transported to the hospital. And then, unfortunately, he was pronounced deceased.”
Reyes Valdivia, a witness to the crime, recalls what they saw. “She was driving. Another car passed her up, and when she changed lanes, basically they got behind her and shot into the back of the car, and they hit her son.”
Now an overpass above the shooting location has become a memorial to the young child. To honor Aiden, people have placed balloons, flowers, and stuffed animals in the area.
No arrests have been made in this case, and California Highway Patrol is asking for the help of drivers with dash cameras who were in the area.
