New Jersey Newlywed Killed in Road Rage Crash Less Than a Month After His Wedding

A 26-year-old New Jersey man was killed during an alleged road rage incident that arose after a three-vehicle crash, prosecutors said.

Sean Avon was driving on Lanes Mills Road last Friday when his 2012 Ford Mustang was hit head-on by a 2019 Honda CR-V driven by a 73-year-old, according to New Jersey 101.5. That driver had reportedly gotten into an argument with 18-year-old Avrohom Pam, who prosecutors said then hit the 73-year-old's vehicle with his 2021 Ford van, propelling it into oncoming traffic.

Avon suffered serious injuries and was transported to Ocean Medical Center in Brick Township, where he later died.

He had gotten married less than a month ago and was described by loved ones as "exceptional and selfless and unconditionally devoted to the love of his life."

On May 21, Avon and his wife, Jessica Avon, married in a small outdoor ceremony in Spring Lake, NJ.com reported.

The couple, who lived in Brick Township, was in the midst of planning a larger wedding reception in October that had already been postponed twice due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jessica, who met Avon when they worked at a hospital parking car in the valet section, described her husband to NJ.com as “the most amazing human being on this Earth."

She said they had lived together for five years before tying the knot.

Avon had a passion for cars and was working his dream job as an auto mechanic as well as restoring a 1990 Thunderbird at the time of his death, his family said.

“He texted me, just before he left work, that he got the transmission to go back in,” Jessica told NJ.com.

Part of her husband’s final wish was to donate his organs. According to his obituary, his corneas are being donated to help restore someone else’s vision.

Pam was charged with vehicular homicide, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said, according to New Jersey station 101.5. An investigation into the crash is ongoing that may result in additional charges, Billhimer said. The 73-year-old driver of the SUV was not charged in connection with the incident.

Billhimer called it a “tragedy of epic proportions for Avon and his family and an unfortunate consequence of aggressive driving."

A GoFundMe for Jessica has raised more than $37,000 as of Friday.

"His life was taken too soon," the GoFundMe page's organizer wrote, "And now his wife needs to find a way to get through this tragic situation that never should have happened to her husband.”

