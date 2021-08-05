16-Year-Old Charged in Philadelphia Bar Shooting That Injured 7, 4 of Them Critically, Police Say | Inside Edition

16-Year-Old Charged in Philadelphia Bar Shooting That Injured 7, 4 of Them Critically, Police Say

Crime
By IE Staff
First Published: 1:39 PM PDT, August 5, 2021

Surveillance footage captured the incident, which left seven injured. Four of them are in critical condition.

A 16-year-old has been charged with attempted murder for a shooting that sent seven people to the hospital.

Philadelphia police announced the arrest in connection with a shooting outside a bar in the Fishtown neighborhood earlier this year. 

Surveillance footage shows two people firing guns into a crowd of people, then running away.

Seven individuals between the ages of 17 and 42 were injured, and four of them were reportedly in critical condition.

Authorities said 21 shell casings were recovered at the scene. 

Police asked for the public’s help in finding the suspects back in March, and the Deputy Police Commissioner said the teenager was arrested partly based on tips from the public.

No motive for the shooting has been released, nor has the suspect’s name, because of his age.

