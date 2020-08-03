Philadelphia Boy Fights for His Life After Being Shot in the Head While Playing on His Porch

A little boy in Philadelphia is fighting for his life after being shot in the head while playing on his porch, police said.

Seven-year-old Zamar Jones remained in a coma Monday and is in critical condition at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia after being struck by a flying bullet Saturday night as he played on the stoop of his home, next to his scooter, according to a family friend.

Christopher Linder, 27, was arrested Monday and is accused of firing multiple rounds at two people who returned fire on the 200 block of North Simpson Street, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Linder has been charged with several counts, including two charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault, authorities said.

Neighbor and family friend Makeeba McNeely said the child is “still fighting for his life," according to the paper. “He’s fighting hard,” she said. “He ain’t ready to let go yet.”

Authorities are searching for two men who traded shots with Linder and fled the scene in a maroon Ford Taurus, which police later found abandoned nearby.

