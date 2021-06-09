Man Dressed as Amazon Worker Steals Package From Philadelphia Doorstep | Inside Edition

Man Dressed as Amazon Worker Steals Package From Philadelphia Doorstep

By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 9:11 AM PDT, June 9, 2021

Trey Dodge caught what appeared to be an Amazon delivery worker on his doorbell camera. "But then I noticed he was not delivering packages, but basically undelivering them."

Cunning thieves are taking advantage of the fact that we shop online more than ever. With many people starting to return to work, experts say some are going to new lengths to swipe valuables.

Philadelphia resident Trey Dodge caught what appeared to be an Amazon worker wearing an employee vest on his porch.

“But then I noticed he was not delivering packages, but basically undelivering them,” Dodge said.

Dodge said footage showed the thief walking away calmly with the package and even waving to a passerby.

Another caught-on-camera incident in North Carolina shows a woman driving up to a home and greeting the FedEx delivery man as though she lives there. He happily handed over the package to the thief, thinking she’s the homeowner. She drove away with a brand new laptop.

In a Texas suburb, doorbell camera footage shows a woman swooping in to grab a package left by a FedEx delivery driver one minute after it was delivered. 

“She was waiting down the street to strike. As soon as he left, she drove up to my driveway, got out, walked up nonchalantly to my front door, grabbed the package and got in her car and left,” the homeowner told Inside Edition.

There are simple ways to keep your deliveries safe. A package container helps conceal smaller valuables during the day. For larger packages, you can post specific instructions for delivery drivers to leave your items out of plain sight. Some companies, like Amazon, now even offer to place packages inside your home, car or garage.

