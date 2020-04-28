Owner of Stolen Truck Uses Family's Chopper to Chase Down Thief

It’s a car chase like you’ve never seen before — a man whose truck had been stolen tracked it down — in his family's own helicopter. Emmanuel Toner said he was getting gas and left the truck for about 30 seconds when it was stolen.



"Somebody jumped in my truck and took off," Toner told Inside Edition. He called his dad, who suggested they take a ride in his helicopter to look for the truck.



Moments later, they were in pursuit, soaring over Brunswick, Canada. "We flew over him for a good 40 minutes and we let him know, 'Hey, you can run, but you can't hide," Toner said.



After locating the alleged car thief, the father and son called the cops and directed them to the suspect. "You don't steal a truck from someone that owns a helicopter," Toner said.



RELATED STORIES

Alleged Carjacker Kicks, Punches Grandma Pumping Gas Before Leading Police on Wild Car Chase

Man Driving Stolen Car Leads Cops on Chase at Speeds Up to 132 MPH: Authorities

Taking a Bite Out of Crime: K-9 Sinks His Teeth Into Suspected Car Thief

Suspect Steals Cop Car in Insane California Police Chase This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart Now playing



