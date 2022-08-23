Dallas Resident Shares Video of Historic Flood Destroying Her Belongings in New Apartment
Brittany Taylor had moved into her new apartment when disaster struck. A GoFundMe has been set up to help her replace her belongings.
Brittany Taylor had just moved into a new apartment in Dallas, Texas, when historic floods struck, filling the first floor with water.
Now she’s sharing videos of the devastation with Inside Edition. Precious family photos and her pricey laptop were all ruined, along with much of her belongings still packed up in boxes.
“I never even had the chance to invite friends over. I was so excited to be there,” Taylor said. “I hadn’t finished unpacking my boxes, so the cardboard was melting in the water and everything was falling in. Right now, I have a truck full of wet stuff that I have to see if I can salvage any of it.”
The hallway outside her apartment was flooded, and her car washed away down the street in the flood. Taylor’s neighbors in the loft building were also flooded out.
In another building in the same neighborhood, another woman was frantic as the water flowed into her home.
The record-setting rainfall in Dallas is being called a “1 in 1,000 year event.”
A GoFundMe has been set up to help Taylor replace her belongings.
