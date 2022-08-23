After a historic drought, the southwestern United States is experiencing torrential downpours and life-threatening flooding.

In one instance in Utah’s Zion National Park, two hikers were seen clinging to tree branches as they were swept away by flash flooding. One of them was later rescued downriver, however the other hiker, believed to be 29-year-old grad student Jetal Agnihotri, is still missing.

“Her back was turned as she was going down, and where that bend was, she got sucked into the undertow,” another park visitor said.

Her mud-soaked backpack was later found.

In Dallas, where a record three inches of rain fell in just one hour, it took only minutes for streets to turn into rivers, leaving stunned motorists stranded. A man caught in the flooding struggled to keep his head above water as first responders braved the deluge to rescue him.

Texans took to social media to show the rivers flowing through their backyards. A woman scrambled to save her belongings as the water overtook her home.

Flash flooding was also captured on video in New Mexico’s Carlsbad Caverns National Park.

Nearly 10 million people were under flood watches because of the storms.

