'The Good Nurse' Amy Loughren on Stopping Serial Killer Colleague Charles Cullen

The brave nurse who stopped the maniac who may have been America’s most prolific serial killer is speaking about the actions she took to bring her former colleague to justice.

Amy Loughren worked with Charles Cullen for a year and a half at a hospital in New Jersey. They became close friends.

She never suspected anything until police confidentially showed her evidence that he was injecting patients with a lethal dosage of drugs.

“He was using were brutal medications for instance that are paralytics, you cannot speak, you cannot fight back, you can blink, you can hear everything that is happening,” she says.

Investigators asked Loughren to use her friendship with Cullen to get him to confess.

Though Loughren says she felt she was betraying him, she chose to help the police.

“He murdered people right in front of me,” Loughren says.

She wore a wire and got a confession out of Cullen.

Investigators suspected Cullen's murderous crime spree began in the late 1980's.

Now Netflix has turned Loughren’s story into a movie, "The Good Nurse." Jessica Chastain plays Loughren, while Eddie Redmayne plays Cullen. It shows how she persuaded Cullen into admitting his monstrous crimes.

Cullen pleaded guilty to murdering 29 people, but Loughren believes that number does not account for all he killed.

“He attempted to murder who knows how many. And if you take the numbers from previous hospitals, it well into the 100s, the amount of people he tried to kill, but probably did murder around 400,” she says.

So how was this monster able to evade justice for so long?

Loughren says Cullen would move from hospital to hospital, keeping his cover to as a caring male nurse. She claims that hospital administrators suspected he was a doing terrible things, but they turned a blind eye.

“They are co-conspirators and I do not say that lightly,” she says of the hospitals that employed Cullen.

