Side-by-side computer rendering of John Houston Doe and the clothes he was found wearing.
Harris County Medical Examiner
The Houston authorities are working with updated technology alongside a call for public assistance in an effort to find the identity of the last unnamed victim of The Candy Man and his accomplices from the 1970s.

From 1970 to 1973, Dean Arnold Corll — whose brutal crimes earned him the moniker "the Candy Man" — kidnapped, raped, tortured and murdered at least 28 teenage boys alongside two accomplices before burying or disposing of their bodies, authorities said. 

Corll's only remaining unidentified victim’s remains were discovered in August 1973, and has since been referred to as John Houston Doe. 

But, authorities are hoping to use new forensic technology to give these remains an identity, Fox 26 reports.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has been working with the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences in hopes of identifying Corll's final victim.

Carol Schweitzer, the supervisor of the forensics unit of the Center, told the outlet she is confident investigators will be able to figure out who the victim is with the public's help. 

"Somebody out there knows who this child is, somebody does remember him," Schweitzer said.

The unidentified teen was believed to be between 15 and 19 when he was killed. He stood between 5 feet, 2 inches, and 5 feet, 7 inches, was possibly white or Hispanic and had dark brown hair.  

Property and clothing listed to have been found with the victim‌ included dark blue jeans, a multi-colored striped swimsuit, brown and black cowboy boots, a tan shirt with a peace symbol insignia and a braided bracelet. His remains were recovered from the boatshed on Silverbell, officials said. 

Anyone with information about the identity of this victim is asked to call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000.

