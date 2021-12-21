Police are calling him the shopping cart killer. So far, Anthony Robinson has been charged with murder in the deaths of Allene Redmon from Harrisonburg and Tonita Smith from Charlottesville, after both women had been reported missing.

"He meets his victims on dating sites, then meets his victims at motels," Chief Kevin Davis from the Fairfax County Police explained.

"After he inflicts trauma to his victims and kills them, he transports their bodies to their final resting place literally in a shopping cart, and there's video to that effect."

Chief Kelley Warner from the Harrisonburg Police noted that the Harrisonburg Police Department and Charlottesville Police Department were conducting two separate missing person investigations when the women were discovered.

"Both women were discovered within a short distance of each other dead, although their deaths took place at two separate times," he said.

"Anthony Robinson, age 35, was arrested as a result of video surveillance and cell phone records that connected him to two victims."

A third possible victim police in Fairfax, Virginia, has been identified is Cheyenne Brown.

Detectives are now exploring whether Stephanie Harrison from California, who traveled to Alexandria, Virginia, may be another victim.

"The state of decomposition for the two victims found here in Fairfax county was so bad that it's gonna take a little while to get 100 percent certain identification," Davis said. "Adjacent to the container where we found the remains of our two victims was a shopping cart."

Police are now looking into the background of Robinson. He does not have a prior criminal record.

Related Stories