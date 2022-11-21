Police confirmed Sunday that there were additional people other than the two surviving roommates inside the off-campus house where four University of Idaho students were found stabbed to death at the time the 911 call was made.

In a press conference Sunday, a week after the students were found dead, Moscow Police Chief James Fry revealed the 911 call was made using one of the roommates' phones, but he would not confirm the caller's identity.

Police said Sunday they still have not identified any suspects or persons of interest in the slayings of the Idaho students and they have ruled out the surviving roommates, the man whom two of the victims called before the murders and the driver who drove two of the students home before they were slain, Fox News reported.

The press conference was posted on the police department's YouTube channel.

Fry also said during his 23-minute press conference that police are not sure exactly how many people were in the home when the 911 call was made, but there were "other friends that had arrived at the location," but Fry did not specify when, CBS News reported.

Following the press conference, the Moscow Police Department released a summation of what Fry said on Facebook in a press release.

“Detectives are releasing that on the morning of November 13th, the surviving roommates summoned friends to the residence because they believed one of the second-floor victims had passed out and was not waking up. At 11:58 a.m., a 911 call requested aid for an unconscious person. The call originated from inside the residence on one of the surviving roommates’ cell phone. Multiple people talked with the 911 dispatcher before a Moscow Police officer arrived at the location. Officers entered the residence and found the four victims on the second and third floors,” they wrote.

On the Facebook post, police cautioned about the rumors swirling around the case.

“Rumors and speculation continue circulating about the ongoing investigation. MPD cautions the public not to rely on rumors and remains committed to keeping the public informed. We urge reliance on official channels for accurate information,” they wrote.

Last week, the Moscow Police Department said that they responded to a call Sunday Nov. 13, just before noon of an unconscious person and upon arrival they found four dead individuals.

Because the authorities suspected the scene to be homicides, CBS News reports that it “generally means the killing of one person by another, though the term doesn't necessarily suggest death was intended or committed in a criminal manner.”

Moscow Police Department released the names of the victims as Ethan Chapin, 20, Conway, WA; Madison Mogen, 21, Coeur d’Alene, ID; Xana Kernodle, 20, Avondale, AZ ; and Kaylee GonCalves, 21, Rathdrum, ID, and confirmed that all four were students at the University of Idaho.

The Moscow Police Department says that anyone who observed notable behavior, has video surveillance, or can provide relevant information is asked to call the Tip Line at 208-883-7180 or email tipline@ci.moscow.id.us.

