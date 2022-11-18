University of Idaho Murders: Victim Reportedly Spoke of a Stalker Months Ago, Killer Passed Survivors' Room

The 911 call that kicked off the investigation into the massacre at the home of several University of Idaho students was not made by either of the two roommates who were unharmed in the attack, leading many to ask who did make that call to authorities and how did they make the gruesome discovery?

Former LAPD detective Mark Fuhrman, known for investigating the 1994 murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman in the O.J. Simpson murder case, now lives in Idaho and is claiming that Kaylee Goncalves, who along with Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle, was brutally stabbed to death Sunday, had a stalker.

“I talked to one student, and I agree it was twice removed from the person that said it, Kaylee, but Kaylee two months ago complained about a stalker,” he said on Fox News Friday.

The killer apparently bypassed the bedroom of the two young women who lived in the six-bedroom, three-bathroom house who were not attacked.

“Their story was, they heard partying, they heard noise, but they just, as usual, said, there's partying going on and they locked the door,” Fuhrman said. The two roommates who were not harmed in the attack are not suspects and have been cooperating with the investigation.

Autopsies on the four students killed found each had been stabbed multiple times, some had defensive wounds, showing they fought with the attacker and there was no sexual assault. County Coroner Cathy Mabbut described the killings as “personal” and that the victims were found in their beds.

Kernodle’s father said her wounds showed she fought for her life.

“She had bruises caused by the knife or whatever. She's a tough kid,” he said. “Whatever she wanted to do, she could do it.”

Retired detective Phil Waters, who had a 96% clearance rate on homicide cases when he was with the Houston Police Department, noted that the type of weapon believed to be used in the killings—a long steel blade, part of which is serrated—would have prevented the victims from making any significant amount of noise. The weapon used in the killings has not been found.

“If this person, and it appears to be they are, proficient with an edged weapon, the deaths would have occurred so quickly, that there would have been no opportunity for them to cry out,” Waters said.

As the investigation progresses, loved ones of the victims have expressed frustration and anger that more information has not been made more publicly available.

“The lack of information, statements from left field and lack of outreach to the public to gain information has made this even more painful,” Madison Mogen’s aunt says.

Mogen was planning to spend Thanksgiving with the family of her boyfriend, Jake Schriger. His mother says, “His world has been turned upside down.”

In the wake of answers, many there in the small college town of Moscow for school have left campus and returned home. “They keep saying it’s an isolated incident, but if we don’t have any idea who it is, we don’t know who to look out for,” Abigail Spencer, news editor of the campus newspaper, tells Inside Edition. “No one knows how to keep their friends or their family safe.”

