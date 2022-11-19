Many are wondering if the person responsible for the brutal killings of four University of Idaho students was someone they knew or a stranger.

One of the nation's top criminal profilers, Dr. Casey Jordan is weighing in on who may have taken the lives of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle.

“You could have somebody who is a potential serial killer who has been thinking about doing this for a very long time,” he tells Inside Edition. “If the fantasy was fulfilled, then the fantasy will bloom even larger and very often, we will find a perp who feels compelled to do it again.”

But Jordan says another, and perhaps stronger, possibility is that the victims were acquaintances with their killer.

“Statistically it is most likely someone from that community, most likely somebody who was in the house before or … invited in those early morning hours, we can’t rule that out,” he says.

The use of a large knife, possibly a Rambo-style combat knife that has a seven-inch long blade, part of which is serrated, is also telling, he says.

“We can't rule out that there is a sexual nature to it,” he says. “In criminology we often talk about picquerism ... an assailant who is stabbing with a knife in place of sexual activity sometimes because of a lack of ability to perform.”

If it is the work of a serial killer, it's reminding many of the notorious Ted Bundy.

“Don't forget, Ted Bundy killed two sorority sisters. He's very famous for being a serial killer, but he did commit a multicide. We have seen this too with Richard Speck, who killed eight nurses in one night all in their dorm room,” he says. “The idea of campus killings and campus multicides, killing more than one person at once, has happened.”

Jordan says that if the killer is not apprehended, he believes there is a very high risk that they will kill again.

The 911 call that kicked off the investigation into the was not made by either of the two roommates who were unharmed in the attack, leading many to ask who made that call to authorities and how did they make the gruesome discovery? The two roommates may have been asleep throughout the entire attack, and Jordan says it is completely plausible that they didn’t hear anything.

“It makes sense ... the victims were sleeping, caught by surprise... and perhaps the stabbing quieted them instantly,” he says. “So that each one of them didn’t know what happened to the others and the two others woke up at noon and had no idea what had happened.

“I think these roommates are traumatized and had nothing to do with the attack,” he says. “I am very certain that if they had anything to do with it, they would have been called in and arrested by now.”

The two roommates who were not harmed in the attack are not suspects and have been cooperating with the investigation.

Ultimately, Jordan says the case may be a difficult one to solve.

“Mostly because if you don’t catch them within the first 48 hours and they have left town and you don’t have DNA evidence, they could be anywhere at any time thinking about doing it again,” he says.

