The FBI has launched an investigation into the death of Shanquella Robinson, a 25-year-old American woman who was on vacation in Mexico last month, according to reports.

The FBI began their investigation after a video circulated on social media appeared to show another woman beating her, as someone else recorded the assault on a phone, The New York Times reported.

Robinson of Charlotte, N.C., traveled last month to Mexico with six friends, according to reports.

The FBI says that Robinson’s death occurred "on or about" Oct. 29 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, according to CBS News.

Mexican authorities last week said the death occurred in San Jose del Cabo, which is located about 20 miles northeast of Cabo San Lucas. Both are located in the state of Baja California Sur, CBS News reported.

Mexican prosecutors said in a statement obtained by CBS News on Nov. 17 that they were investigating the death of a woman, who they identified only as a foreigner, at a resort development in San Jose del Cabo. A Mexican state official who was not authorized to be quoted by name confirmed the victim was Robinson and that the group she had been traveling with had since left Mexico, CBS News reported.

Some of the friends who Robinson had traveled with initially told her mother that Shanquella had died of alcohol poisoning, the family told outlets like CBS News and The New York Times.

However, a death certificate issued by Mexican officials and obtained by WSOC-TV, listed the cause of death on Oct. 29 as “severe spinal cord injury and atlas luxation,” or the dislocation of a ring-shaped bone that supports the skull, NBC News reported.

Her mother confirmed this to CBS News, saying the autopsy showed that "her death had nothing to do with alcohol.”

Mexican officials have said they could not confirm the cause of death because it was part of an ongoing investigation, according to reports, but they did tell CBS News last week that they are investigating Robinson’s death as a murder.

The people that Robinson was traveling with have returned home to America, according to reports.

