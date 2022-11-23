Remains of Missing Florida Woman Found Who Police Believe Was Murdered by Husband: Reports

Crime
Jose Luis Pacheco (R) and Mimose Dulcio (L)
Broward County Police Department
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 2:18 PM PST, November 23, 2022

The remains of Mimose Dulcio, who authorities issued a missing persons report for on Nov. 11 and arrested her husband in connection with her disappearance, were found and identified, according to reports.

The body of a missing Florida woman, believed to have been killed by her husband, was found in a wooded area, according to police.

The body discovered last Wednesday was identified by police as Mimose Dulcio, 39, according to The Miami Herald. 

Dulcio’s husband, Jose Luis Pacheco, 36, was arrested in Miami-Dade County on Nov. 14 and charged with second-degree murder in connection with his wife’s disappearance, according to a press release from the Broward County Sheriff’s Office. 

Dulcio and Pacheco were separated and were in the process of getting a divorce but still lived in a Fort Lauderdale three-bedroom home together, according to published reports. 

According to reports, Dulcio was last seen on Nov. 10, and when her sister called without receiving a response, she went to Dulcio and Pacheo’s home.

Police say upon her arrival, the sister found their bedroom door locked and two broken cellphones stuffed beneath the couch, according to reports.

Family members say that the home’s security cameras had also been destroyed, according to local outlet WPLG. 

According to The Herald, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office issued a missing persons report on Nov. 11, and Pacheco told investigators that he hadn’t had contact with Dulcio “in a couple of days and they were in the process of getting a divorce.”

According to the outlet, police say they found evidence in the couple’s Dodge Charger suggesting Pacheco murdered Dulcio and then drove and dumped her body.

