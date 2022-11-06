Murder of Ray McNeil by Fellow Bodybuilder Wife Sally McNeil Subject of New Netflix Docuseries

Crime
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 11:51 AM PST, November 6, 2022

Sally and Ray McNeil were champion bodybuilders who used steroids to pump up their muscles. Their volatile relationship came to a head at their apartment in Oceanside, California, on Valentine's Day in 1995.

What may have been the most unusual known “roid rage” murder case there ever was, in which a woman killed her fellow body-builder husband after a tumultuous marriage, is the focus of a new three-part documentary series.

“I killed the man that I loved the most in the world,” Sally McNeil said.

She and her husband Ray McNeil were champion bodybuilders who used steroids to pump up their muscles.

She was known as the "pumped-up princess," the brawny bride and “killer Sally,” her character name when she wrestled. That last moniker is also the title of the new Netflix documentary that examines her story.

Sally says her husband was a steroid-using "monster" who physically abused her.

Their volatile relationship came to a head at their apartment in Oceanside, California, on Valentine's Day in 1995.

“I just shot my husband because he just beat me up,” she told a 911 operator.”

At her trial, Sally claimed she was a battered woman, in fear for her life that fateful night after her husband tried to choke her.

But prosecutors said she had her own history of violence. They said McNeil blasted her husband with a shotgun, went into the bedroom to reload and returned to shoot him again, this time in the face.

She claimed she had stopped taking steroids, but authorities say steroids were found in her blood when she was arrested.

McNeil was convicted and served 25 years in prison. She was released in 2020 and she sat down to be interviewed for the three-part "Killer Sally" documentary.

“I killed him because I was protecting myself. He was trying to kill me,” she said.

Nanette Burstein directed the series.

“Sally is not the perfect victim,” she said. “Sometimes I was swayed to believe in her innocence and other times her guilt, but at the end of the day, I came away believing it was a miscarriage of justice.”

“Killer Sally” is available to be streamed on Netflix.

Related Stories 

Lori Daybell's Son Questions Mom on the Phone in New Netflix Doc Promo
New Documentary Claims ‘Girls Gone Wild’ Creator Abused Some Women in Videos
'Secrets of Playboy' Revealed in Disturbing Documentary About Hugh Hefner and the Playboy Mansion
Route 91 Festival Mass Shooting Documentary ‘11 Minutes’ Streams on Paramount+

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Watch Now: The Best of Inside Edition
Watch Now: The Best of Inside Edition
1

Watch Now: The Best of Inside Edition

News
911 Call Captures Muffled Cries of Mom Being Buried Alive
911 Call Captures Muffled Cries of Mom Being Buried Alive
2

911 Call Captures Muffled Cries of Mom Being Buried Alive

Crime
Paraglider Helps Saves Woman After Her Car Plunges Into Alligator-Infested Florida Waters
Paraglider Helps Saves Woman After Her Car Plunges Into Alligator-Infested Florida Waters
3

Paraglider Helps Saves Woman After Her Car Plunges Into Alligator-Infested Florida Waters

Heroes
Inside Edition Follows Fresh-Caught Haddock From Boston Harbor to Restaurant Table
Inside Edition Follows Fresh-Caught Haddock From Boston Harbor to Restaurant Table
4

Inside Edition Follows Fresh-Caught Haddock From Boston Harbor to Restaurant Table

Investigative
Ex-Lover Pleads Guilty to Stabbing Queens Mom to Death and Stuffing Her Body Into Duffel Bag
Ex-Lover Pleads Guilty to Stabbing Queens Mom to Death and Stuffing Her Body Into Duffel Bag
5

Ex-Lover Pleads Guilty to Stabbing Queens Mom to Death and Stuffing Her Body Into Duffel Bag

Crime
Parkland School Shooter Nikolas Cruz Sentenced to Life in Prison
Parkland School Shooter Nikolas Cruz Sentenced to Life in Prison
6

Parkland School Shooter Nikolas Cruz Sentenced to Life in Prison

Crime