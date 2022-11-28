On Thanksgiving day, an on-the-job freak accident resulted in the death of a man in Brooklyn, New York.

A 31-year-old man was moving a pallet of doors from a truck onto a forklift around 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 25 in a Brooklyn neighborhood when the pallet unexpectedly fell on him, reported the New York Post.

First responders were dispatched to the report of an individual that may be in need of assistance, according to the Citizen app.

When authorities arrived, they found the man trapped between the pallet of doors and the forklift, said the news source.

Due to his injuries, he was pronounced dead at the scene by authorities, according to the news outlet.

The incident occurred in the Red Hook neighborhood in Brooklyn, NY, near Columbia Street and Creamer St, according to the Citizen app.

The identity of the man has not yet been released while the family is being notified and it is unknown as to who the man's employer was when he died, reports the New York Post.

