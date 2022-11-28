Freak Accident Results in the Death of a Man in Brooklyn on Thanksgiving Day

Ambulance truck lights
Citizen
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 11:41 AM PST, November 28, 2022

A 31-year-old man was moving a pallet of doors from a truck onto a forklift when the pallet unexpectedly fell on him.

On Thanksgiving day, an on-the-job freak accident resulted in the death of a man in Brooklyn, New York.

A 31-year-old man was moving a pallet of doors from a truck onto a forklift around 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 25 in a Brooklyn neighborhood when the pallet unexpectedly fell on him, reported the New York Post

First responders were dispatched to the report of an individual that may be in need of assistance, according to the Citizen app.

When authorities arrived, they found the man trapped between the pallet of doors and the forklift, said the news source.

Due to his injuries, he was pronounced dead at the scene by authorities, according to the news outlet. 

The incident occurred in the Red Hook neighborhood in Brooklyn, NY, near Columbia Street and Creamer St, according to the Citizen app.

The identity of the man has not yet been released while the family is being notified and it is unknown as to who the man's employer was when he died, reports the New York Post.

