Two brothers who many described as inseparable were killed in a crash after getting breakfast together at a doughnut shop they frequented for decades in Los Angeles, according to reports.

The siblings, Alfredo and Jose Linares, had just had a breakfast together Wednesday at Miss Donuts in Beverlywood, which was reported to be part of their weekly routine before going to work, when the unthinkable occurred, according to People magazine.

The victims, who reportedly worked as landscapers, were struck and killed by a car shortly after 5:30 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

A third brother was with them at the time of the crash and survived, according to family, ABC 7 reported.

The victims' nephew, Sergio Linares, told ABC7 the two brothers were both in their mid-70s.

"They weren't married, they had no kids, they lived together, and they took care of each other," said Sergio Linares. "They were in their mid-70s, they loved what they did, they didn't want to retire yet, they should've been living their life."

The owner of the doughnut shop said they had just had their breakfast when they walked out of the store, ABC 7 reported. The owner also told ABC 7 that the brothers had been loyal customers for two decades.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with investigators and confirmed the driver was not under the influence.

Linares launched a GoFundMe account to help pay for funeral costs. Of the $50,000 the family is asking for, over $20,000 has been raised thus far.

“With heavy hearts we ask for any help, as we need to give a proper burial for 2 uncles. This is a very hard time for our family as a big part was taken from us. Alfredo & Jose were kind at heart and we’re always willing to help anybody in any situation. Any donation will help and appreciated,” Linares wrote.

