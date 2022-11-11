An Alaska man has been arrested for the death of an infant girl, police said.

Fairbanks police and medics responded Friday morning to a call in the Aurora Subdivision, according to Alaska Public.

The child’s mother told police when she went to wake the baby, she found her dead, Fairbanks police said.

The mother said the previous day, she had left her children with her boyfriend, Zackry Johnson, 31, at their home, officials said.

Police said she told them she came home late, and Johnson told her the child was sleeping.

Authorities say the 1-year-old child had multiple injuries to her body, consistent with being assaulted, and that Johnson waived his Miranda rights during an interview. Johnson initially told police the baby had been “play fighting” with her 6-year-old sister, authorities said.

Cops said that after telling Johnson that the infant’s injuries were inconsistent with that account, he "ultimately admitted to causing multiple injuries and acknowledged using too much force against the child as he was trying to get her to take a nap so that he could play video games."

“He demonstrated several of the actions he used on the child and further acknowledged his actions likely (led) to the death of the girl,” police wrote in the statement.

Johnson was held at the Fairbanks Correctional Center and charged with second-degree murder.

Anyone with further information on the infant’s death is asked to contact detectives at fpdinvestigations@fairbanks.us or 907-450-6550. Fairbanks police also urged anyone who suspects a child is being abused to call local police, Alaska State Troopers or the Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-478-4444.

