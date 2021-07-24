Jennifer Magnano Was Killed After Years of Domestic Abuse: Now Her Children Are Fighting for 'Jennifer's Law' | Inside Edition

Jennifer Magnano Was Killed After Years of Domestic Abuse: Now Her Children Are Fighting for 'Jennifer's Law'

For Inside Edition Digital’s The Breakdown, reporter Maya Chung revisits the case years later and shares the story behind the story. 

In 2007, a woman named Jennifer Magnano from Connecticut was killed by her husband, Scott Magnano. This was after she and her three children Jessica, Emily, and David, endured years of abuse at the hands of Scott.

Before getting murdered, Jennifer and her children fled from her family home in an attempt to get away from the abuse, but it would later lead them back into danger.  

Jennifer and her children’s story is explained in detail in a forthcoming animated documentary by Elle Kamihira called “Jennifer 42.”

The website describes the documentary, saying it is “the true story of Connecticut mom Jennifer Magnano and her three children's dramatic escape from their violent and controlling dad Scott."

"Traumatized and clinging to each other, they did everything they were supposed to do - and told to do, but the escape only marked the beginning of a harrowing journey that ultimately forced them back within Scott's reach.”

For an installment of Inside Edition Digital’s The Breakdown, reporter Maya Chung revisits the case years later and shares the story behind the story.  

Not only did Maya interview the three children, but she had access to hours of home footage and photos of the family in the hopes of getting more insight into how they lived.

In the end, the hope was to learn their story and spread more awareness about Jennifer’s story, domestic violence, and to educate people on laws that are available to them. It's also to make sure that what happened to Jennifer and her family doesn’t happen to anyone else.

