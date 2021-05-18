A therapist from New York has vowed to run almost 300 miles in her wedding dress to raise awareness for victims of domestic abuse.

Vanessa Reiser, a 47-year-old clinical therapist from Rockland County, says she plans to run across the state of New York in her wedding dress to stand in solidarity with fellow victims of abuse, she told Fox News.

She says the run will take about 12 days to complete and she won't be wearing any athletic clothes.

Reiser told the outlet that the wedding dress symbolizes the way narcissists have the tendency to use the promise of marriage to "entangle" their victims. She is speaking from personal experience, explaining that she was engaged to a diagnosed narcissist and sociopath, she told the outlet.

She recalled one time when her fiance abandoned her without a car in Cape Cod and locked her out of the house after she managed to find a way back home. Months later, she decided to leave him.

Reiser went on to start a nonprofit called Tell A Therapist that supports victims of narcissistic abuse.

She hopes to raise $200,000 to donate to domestic abuse shelters in the nine New York counties that she will be running through.

She calls the venture her "own personal therapy."

Related Stories