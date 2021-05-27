A Nebraska teenager who had been missing for a week told police that she had been held against her will, drugged and sexually assaulted by three men. One of the men, she said was someone she had met online, officials said.

The three men, Talon Dennis, 22; Ricky Ossler, 24, and Gianni Phillips, 23, were arrested on suspicion of first-degree sexual assault and false imprisonment, according to The Lincoln Journal Star..

On May 14, the alleged victim told police that she met Talon on social media and went to his home located on Fletcher Avenue.

She said when she arrived, she met Talon's roommate, Ricky Ossler.

According to the police report, the victim alleged that the men [Talon Dennis and Ricky Ossler] told her they would take care of her if she did housework and watch their children, KETV 7News Omaha reported.

The young woman then told police she believes she was drugged, The New York Post reported.

She told police that on May 16, the men took her to another apartment in the 1600 block of Prospect Street, where she was reportedly knocked unconscious, reports said.

She said when she woke up that she realized that she was being sexually assaulted by Ossler and Gianni Phillips, KLKN-TV ABC 8News reported.

Police said the the men brought her back to their apartment in the 400 block of Fletcher the following morning, where she was sexually assaulted by Ossler and Dennis several more times, KLKN reported.

When the men left the apartment, the victim was able to escape and contact police.

On Friday afternoon, an officer with the Lincoln Police Department (LPD) spoke to the young victim, who shared her horrifying ordeal, a report said.

A nurse specializing in sexual assault victims examined the girl. Several bruises, cuts, and abrasions were found that police said was consistent with her statement, KLKN reported.

The teenager had run away May 13 and was reported missing, the Star reported.

