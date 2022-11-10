An off-duty California police officer was arrested for allegedly firing his gun into the air multiple times outside a bar while out drinking with friends, according to authorities.

San Bernardino County deputies responded to reports of shots heard shortly before 2 a.m. on Sunday outside of the Dogwood Tavern in Blue Jay, California, according to a press release from the department.

According to the release, Fidel Ocampo-Rodarte, 24, was out drinking with friends when they went outside the bar, and he allegedly pulled a handgun from his waistband before firing several shots into the air.

Shortly after, Ocampo-Rodarte, a police officer with the San Bernardino city department, fired another round before the group fled the area in different vehicles, per the statement.

Deputies searched the area and spoke to witnesses, leading them to identify Ocampo-Rodarte as the suspect, and later that day, he turned himself in to the sheriff's Twin Peaks station, according to the release.

Later, deputies served a search warrant at Ocampo-Rodarte’s home and found multiple firearms, according to the statement.

The department said in the statement that Ocampo-Rodarte had been an employee of San Bernardino city for three years.

Ocampo-Rodarte was arrested and booked for negligent discharge of a firearm and is currently placed on administrative leave, according to the release.

San Bernardino Police Chief Darren Goodman said in a statement, "I'm extremely disappointed at what I have been told so far and what I saw on a copy of the business surveillance video," according to the release.

"The conduct is not something that is fitting of a San Bernardino Police officer, or any officer for that matter. While I will withhold judgment until the investigation has concluded, I will tell you that this is not what I expect, and this is not conduct that represents the vast majority of our officers."

