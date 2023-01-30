Missing Teen Adriana Davidson Found Dead Underneath Bleachers at Pioneer High School, Police Say
Adriana Davidson, 15, was last seen outside of the school at around 11 a.m. Friday, authorities said.
Adriana Davidson, a 15-year-old from Scio Township, Michigan, was found dead on the campus grounds of Ann Arbor Pioneer High School, authorities said. Her body was discovered under the bleachers near the athletic fields of the high school she attended.
She last spoke to her family at around 9 a.m. Friday, when she was on her way to school, and was last seen that day outside of the school at around 11 a.m. by her friends, authorities said.
Her family reported her missing at 12:10 a.m. Sunday when she did not return home and they were unable to find her.
While the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office were initially investigating her disappearance, the case has now been handed over to the Ann Arbor Police department in order to determine the circumstances of her death.
An autopsy will be conducted as part of the investigation, authorities said.
Authorities tweeted that they do not believe there is an active threat to the community.
