More Remains Found in Arizona Park Weeks After Hiker Finds Human Skull, Leading to Partial Closure of Park
Two weeks after a hiker discovered a human skull while inside South Mountain Park and Preserve in Phoenix, Arizona, authorities say they have uncovered more remains, leading to a partial closure of the park, according to reports.
The hiker made the initial discovery of a human skull on Jan. 14. And then during a search Saturday, detectives located additional human remains. Those have been turned over to the Maricopa County Forensic Medical Center, according to CBS News.
There were signs of trauma on the skull, and so police said the death is being investigated as a homicide.
Detectives are actively following up on all leads and are working with the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office and the police department’s missing persons unit to help identify the remains, according to AZ Family.
South Mountain Park and Preserve is more than 16,000 acres, making it one of the largest city-managed parks in the nation, according to the park’s website.
It covers three mountain ranges and has more than 50 miles of trails for hiking, horseback riding and mountain biking, according to the park website.
Anyone with information about the remains found in South Mountain park and Preserve is asked to contact Phoenix police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers).
